'Smooth Transition': US Company 'pays Employees To Leave'; 10% Pay Hike In Notice Period

People like to work in an environment where they find themselves growing and the cooperative behavior of their seniors plays a crucial role. People often choose to leave a company because they get better opportunities and sometimes because of the working environment. However, certain companies come up with a set of rules for their employees when they are set to leave, as some ask for a notice period while others have other formalities. In a rare instance, a company in the US is offering a 10% pay raise to the employees who are parting ways with them.

The viral post was shared on LinkedIn by Jon Franko, the founder of the marketing company Gorilla. In the post, he opened up about the "smooth transition" at his company. The post read, "From the moment an employee tells us of their decision to leave Gorilla and that they are in the search for a new job, any full-time employee who gives us at least six weeks' notice will be given a 10% salary increase for the remainder of their time at Gorilla. We ask that they leave within three months. And we promise, no hard feelings".

As per the founder of the company, this step will help those employees, who feel trapped in the company. The post further read, "This encourages our people to do something different if they're feeling stuck or in the wrong place. It also gives us time to prepare for how we'll move forward. It's way better than the normal two-week sprint".

Moreover, Franko also shared how one of his employees availed of this benefit while resigning. Franko further stated, "Recently, this was exercised by one of our own. Great person, a great Gorilla, and extremely talented in the role. But, he was ready for something different. So, he came to us, told us he was seriously looking, and that he would be gone within three months. We "shook hands", bumped his salary by 10%, and began our search. We've found someone to fill the role, the departing employee has some great leads and we'll be working with both to prep for a smooth transition."

'Really interesting idea', netizens' reactions

The post went viral on LinkedIn and since then has gained traction online. A user commented, "Really interesting policy." "Sounds like a pretty good plan, but how long does someone have to stay before they can utilize it?" read another comment. One netizen remarked, "This is fascinating! I'd be really curious about how well this has worked for staff/teams."

However, some were not too pleased. One wrote, "Maybe take it one step further and offer a bonus if they can help find their own backfill?" "Why wait until someone is ready to leave to increase their pay, why not increase the pay before they leave or want to leave?" another person asked. "Even if they are going to a direct competitor? That's risky. Otherwise, a well thought out plan and it'll leave a good taste in the employee's mouth," was another comment.