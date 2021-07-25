Snow Leopard Tests COVID-19 Positive At US' San Diego Zoo, Other Animals Quarantined

The San Diego Zoo has reported a case of COVID-19 contracted by an unvaccinated snow leopard. An observation was made on Thursday, July 22 that Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, had a cough and a runny nose. Two different tests of his stool later confirmed the presence of the coronavirus, according to a statement released by the zoo on Friday.

All other animals to be quarantined

The zoo said Ramil isn't showing any other symptoms, but because he shares an enclosure with a female snow leopard and two Amur leopards, the crew believes they've been exposed. The animals were quarantined as a result, and their exhibit was shuttered. It is unknown how Ramil became afflicted.

First known case of Covid 19 in the zoo, affecting apes

COVID-19 was contracted by an eight-gorilla troop at the zoo's sister institution, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, in January from a caretaker who had the virus but showed no symptoms. The gorilla troop was the first known case of the virus infecting apes, and it has subsequently recovered. The zoo was prompted to request an experimental COVID-19 vaccine for animals for emergency usage as a result of the incident.

The vaccine was given to animals most at risk of getting COVID-19, including primates and big cats, by Zoetis, an animal health business that was originally owned by Pfizer. Ramil, on the other hand, had not been vaccinated prior to his sickness. The crew is not required to be vaccinated, but unvaccinated employees must wear masks at all times, according to the zoo.