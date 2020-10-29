Social Media Giants Called Out By US Congress For Alleged Anti-conservative Bias

CEO’s of Social Media Giant Twitter, Facebook and Google were called out on Wednesday, October 28 for allegedly having an anti-conservative bias on their platforms. These three social media companies between then are able to disseminate speech and ideas and news but are largely protected from criticism due to long-enjoyed bedrock legal protections for online speech but lawmakers from both parties have warned the CEO’s on incoming changes to laws that will open them up to criticism.

Lawmakers go after decades-old law protecting online speech

With the 2020 US Presidential elections just days away, the Trump administration has used the social media companies perceived anti-conservative bias as an excuse to ask Congress to take away some amount of legal protections these platforms enjoy. These long-standing laws that Trump wants Congress to target have shielded these tech giants from any responsibility for users post on their platform.

During the hearing, Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, stated that “The time has come for that free pass to end, the openness and freedom of the internet are under attack”. The Senator was speaking to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai who were awaiting their turn to testify during the hearing via video.

During their accusations, Senator Wicker cited moves by Facebook and Twitter to combat the dissemination of an unverified political story about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The story in question has not been verified by publications other than the conservative-leaning New York Post. Republicans used instances such as these to accuse the tech giants of attempting to deliberately suppressing conservative, religious and anti-abortion views.

During their address, all three CEO’s advised for caution when it came to making changes to the 1996 laws that serves as the bedrock of the legal immunity that the companies enjoyed. Mark Zuckerberg admitted that the decades-old law required to be updated but Google CEO, Pichai urged lawmakers “to be very thoughtful about any changes to Section 230 and to be very aware of the consequences those changes might have on businesses and consumers”.

