'Soleimani Will Be Avenged': US Investigates Audio Message Of Hitting Capitol Building

More than a year after US President Donald Trump-directed airstrike killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani among other officials, US Federal law enforcement is now investigating a disturbing threat caught by New York air traffic controllers of hitting the Capitol building with a plane. As reported by CBS, multiple air traffic controllers heard the audio on Monday saying “We are flying a plane into the Capitol on Wednesday. Soleimani will be avenged”. It was made on the one-year anniversary of Soleimani’s death for which all Iranian officials have long pledged to take revenge.

As per the report, it remains unclear who sent the threat but the government does not believe the warning of an attack is credible. However, it is being investigated as a breach of aviation frequencies. Sources have even revealed to the media outlet that the Pentagon along with other US federal agencies were briefed the very next day, on January 5 about the digitised voice recording.

CBS also said that its sources believe the threat was meant to indicate that Capitol will be struck by a plane on the same day Congress was set to convene and certify the Electoral College votes. However, experts reportedly said that intrusion is concerning because it could further impact the instructions given to the pilot about how to operate their flights. This also led to a new message sent to the air traffic controllers on January 5 directing them to report any threat or plane deviation immediately.

Soleimani's killers 'won't be safe on earth'

Earlier this week, in another evident warning to Trump, Iran’s judiciary chief said that people behind the assassination of Iran’s top general will “not be safe on Earth”. Following the US strike in the first week of 2020 that sent shock waves across Iran, Ebrahim Raisi reportedly said at an event in Tehran, paying tribute to Soleimani that not even the president of United States is “immune” from justice and “severe revenge”. As per reports, Raisi told the gathering at the Tehran University that “What has come so far has only been glimpses”.

"Do not presume that someone, as the president of America, who appeared as a murderer or ordered a murder, may be immune from justice being carried out. Never," he said. "Those who had a role in this in this assassination and crime will not be safe on Earth."

