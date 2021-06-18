'Something...we Can’t Handle': US Politician Says UFOs 'have Been Around'

United States Congress member, Tim Burchett recently opened up about the unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and the expected upcoming report on the same from the office of the Director of National Intelligence. When TMZ photographer spoke with Tennessee Second Congressional District Rep on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, he said “something’s going on that we can’t handle” while talking about UFOs. After Burchett was asked why no US President yet has ever talked about the phenomena, he Congress member replied, “They always say they’re gonna do something bad and then they get in office and, and honestly, I thought Trump was gonna do something, though he was gonna release the files.”

“But you know, they release these files are redacted. It’s just a big blob of white out. Clearly, something’s going on that we can’t handle. I mean UFOs were in the Bible. Read Ezekiel, it talks about the wheel flying around. So I mean, they’re, they’ve been around since we’ve been around and somebody needs to come up with some answers,” he added.

His remarks came a Pentagon report is due to be published reportedly before June 25 that would detail the threats posed by the UFOs and unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) that have been often spotted by several American jets, including the latest footage leaked that showed US Navy personnel describing a confrontation with a UFO flying through the sky near the sun. In April and in May, two reels of video evidence were leaked when the triangular or oval-shaped objects were seen flying in the sky. One of them even disappeared into the ocean, as caught in the footage.

US Navy 'has the data' of unexplainable UFO encounters: Report

The United States (US) Navy has picked up sonar data showing mysterious fast-moving objects underwater that cannot be explained either by experts or the existing technology, reported Express.Co.UK last month. Reportedly, Washington Examiner’s Tom Rogan said that the US Navy “has the data” to prove the unexplained encounters. While the US government is set to release its report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs), some of the US Navy encounters could be part of the brief of the government which is being prepared for Congress.

Another leaked footage has been posted on social media featuring United States Navy warships “swarmed” by unidentified flying objects (UFOs). In the video, shared by investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell on Instagram, he claims that the footage was filmed in the Combat Information Center of the ship on July 15, 2019. Earlier this month, he also uncovered another video that US Naval personnel having a close encounter with an unidentified flying object (UFO) which appeared to be spherical and making a controlled descent into the ocean.

IMAGE: Unsplash/Representative



