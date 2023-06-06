Sonic Boom Panics Washington DC As F-16 Chases 'unresponsive' Cessna Jet

A loud explosion sound, which was later confirmed to be a sonic boom from the multirole stealth F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet, jolted the residents of Washington DC, including the Metroplex area at around 1 am on June 4, Sunday. The sound rattled the homes' windows and shook the residential buildings and was felt as far away as Annapolis, including DC and Northern Virginia state in the United States. Residents in nearby Maryland and Virginia all reported hearing a large explosion and shared their experience on Twitter, wondering what caused the explosion.

Initially, the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Annapolis said in a tweet that the DC Air National Guard conducted air defence drills over the Chesapeake Bay and a military plane was authorised by Department of Defense [DOD] to go supersonic during an alert scramble exercise. It was believed that the explosion sound was, in fact, a sonic boom that was heard during the authorised military drill.

F-16 jet flying at supersonic speed sends flares at Cessna

On Monday, June 5, reports emerged that the F-16 may have intercepted an unresponsive small plane, a Cessna Citation Jet, that flew over DC. The US military aircraft scrambled to catch up to a private Cessna jet that flew out of Elizabethton, Tennessee with a family of a businessman from Florida with an unresponsive pilot inside. Before it crashed, killing all four people onboard, the Pentagon scrambled an interceptor fighter jet that used flares and sonic booms that resounded in the area in an effort to revive the unconscious pilot. The city of Bowie tweeted that the F-16 jet flew out of Joint Base Andrews, Maryland and was allowed to travel at supersonic speeds which caused a sonic boom. US President Joe Biden was briefed about the incident that a private aircraft had breached the Capital’s restricted airspace.

NORAD Responds to an Unresponsive Aircraft over the National Capital Region pic.twitter.com/EX7r1B1Uum — 1st AF/America's AOC (@1stAF) June 4, 2023

We have confirmed that the loud boom heard in Bowie was a sonic boom from a plane out of Joint Base Andrews. — Bowie Maryland (@CityofBowie) June 4, 2023

The lightweight aircraft had violated the airspace over the Washington DC area and later crashed into mountainous terrain in southwest Virginia, the US authorities said in a statement. As the fighter jet raced to catch up to the Cessna, it caused a sonic boom sending the DC residents into panic. The jet, however, did not cause the crash. The private plane came close to both the US Capitol building and the White House at around 3.30 pm, Federal Aviation Administration officials were reported saying. The area is a highly restricted zone since the September 11, 2011 attack on the Pentagon, and New York World Trade Center.

Owner of Encore Motors of Melbourne, John Rumpel, 75, later confirmed that his daughter and granddaughter were in the 560 Citation V private jet when it crashed. Barbara Rumpel, the wife of the Florida businessman whose plane went down, took to Facebook to confirm the tragedy, writing: “My family is gone, my daughter and granddaughter.” The bereaved family is a regular donor to conservative political causes and supports former US President Donald Trump.

Backyard camera in Burke VA pic.twitter.com/qCSx9XqOpx — CJ (@cj_persad) June 4, 2023

No survivors were found on the crash site, Virginia State Police said in a statement. The aircraft was bound for New York, but crashed near the George Washington National Forest in Virginia, Staunton, about 150 miles southwest of DC, in the Shenandoah Valley, the FAA was reported saying. It is suspected that hypoxia may have incapacitated the pilot of the Cessna Citation.

The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. A wayward and unresponsive business jet flew over the capital. Credit: AP

A North American Aerospace Defense Command [NORAD] statement said that the US military dispatched to investigate "an unresponsive Cessna 560 Citation V aircraft over Washington, DC, and northern Virginia on June 4, 2023." "The NORAD aircraft were authorised to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have been heard by residents of the region. During this event, the NORAD aircraft also used flares – which may have been visible to the public – in an attempt to draw attention from the pilot." NORAD concluded, "The civilian aircraft was intercepted at approximately 3:20 pm Eastern Time. The pilot was unresponsive and the Cessna subsequently crashed near the George Washington National Forest, Virginia. NORAD attempted to establish contact with the pilot until the aircraft crashed."