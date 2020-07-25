Last Updated:

Storm Hanna To Hit South Texas As Hurricane, Residents Urged To Evacuate

Local residents residing in south Texas neighborhoods were forced to evacuate on July 24 in the wake of a storm expected to bring hurricane winds and rainfall.

South Texas

Local residents residing in south Texas neighborhoods were forced to evacuate on July 24 in the wake of a storm expected to bring hurricane winds and incessant rains over the weekend. According to the reports, tropical storm Hanna strengthened and is expected to make landfall on Saturday about 50 miles (80 km) south of Corpus Christi, Texas. The report added that the storm is expected to be a category 1 hurricane with strong winds of at least 74 mph (121 kph). 

Storm to threaten lives

As per the reports, the storm could threaten many lives and cause flash flooding across the region. The US weather service reportedly said that it is expected to bring 15 inches of rainfall in the areas of south Texas and northeastern Mexico. The authorities warned residents of Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera, Texas of possible flooding and urged them for a voluntary evacuation. 

The storm is also expected to wreck havoc to offshore oil and gas production. As per the energy companies were continuing normal operations and had not evacuated their workers or shut down production in the wake of storm Hanna.

Image: AP

