Storm Hanna To Hit South Texas As Hurricane, Residents Urged To Evacuate

Local residents residing in south Texas neighborhoods were forced to evacuate on July 24 in the wake of a storm expected to bring hurricane winds and incessant rains over the weekend. According to the reports, tropical storm Hanna strengthened and is expected to make landfall on Saturday about 50 miles (80 km) south of Corpus Christi, Texas. The report added that the storm is expected to be a category 1 hurricane with strong winds of at least 74 mph (121 kph).

Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to strengthen and it is expected to bring tropical-storm-force winds to portions of the Texas coast, where a tropical storm warning is in effect. pic.twitter.com/8786PjwWTu — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 24, 2020

There is a lot going on in the tropics right now. It can be a little confusing. We put together this map to show the current forecast cones for the three active storms



Storm to threaten lives

As per the reports, the storm could threaten many lives and cause flash flooding across the region. The US weather service reportedly said that it is expected to bring 15 inches of rainfall in the areas of south Texas and northeastern Mexico. The authorities warned residents of Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera, Texas of possible flooding and urged them for a voluntary evacuation.

Dangerous rip currents through the weekend for many Gulf of Mexico beaches because of Hanna.

NEVER swim where there is no lifeguard.

The dye here shows how a rip current pulls victims straight away from the shore. It's important to swim parallel to the beach to escape one. pic.twitter.com/CgggwkkCbX — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 24, 2020

The storm is also expected to wreck havoc to offshore oil and gas production. As per the energy companies were continuing normal operations and had not evacuated their workers or shut down production in the wake of storm Hanna.

