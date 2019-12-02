Space Hotels: Everything About 'iconic' Stay Of $9.5 Million In Zero Gravity

Unites States space agency, NASA has declared plans to allow two private citizens a year to stay at the International Space Station at a cost of nearly $35,000 per night for up to a month. Since the first mission could be in 2020, it has begun to raise questions about the current laws of space which only deal with exploration and requires the space to keep weapon-free. However, it still does not cover holidays and holidaymakers. The Orion Span plans to host the first guests at the Aurora Station, which is a capsule-shaped spacecraft roughly the size of a private jet.

A space law adviser at the Secure World Foundation, Christopher Johnson said that it is difficult to do new things in space and get answers designed especially for areas other than earth. He further said that there is a lack of 'clear guidance' regarding something as unusual as Space Hotels. The visitors will be accompanied by a crew member and not more than five people would travel at a time. The entire 12-day stay will cost around $9.5 million for each person.

What all can guests do?

The unusual 'trip to space' would include the visitors to take part in scientific experiments along with enjoying nearly 16 sunrises and sunsets a day. The 'hotel' dwellers would also play sports like table tennis at zero gravity. Already, at least 30 people have put down $80,000 deposit to book a seat at an operation which first might take place by 2024. The founder of the Orion Space, Frank Bunger reportedly said he has not seen such excitement among people to visit the space since the 'Apollo era' who also believes that the entire idea of 'Space Hotel' seems unrealistic because it has not begun yet. The Californian company, the Gateway Foundation is planning to build a massive space station that will be able to accommodate nearly 400 people including tourists, research, doctors, and housekeepers.

The Gateway Foundation, a startup in Alta Loma, California is planning to open its first space hotel to visitors by as early as 2027, according to an international news agency. A video was released by Insh which reveals how the first space hotel will look like. The Gateway Foundation has named its planned facility as the Von Braun Rotating Space Station. The rotating space station will produce different levels of artificial gravity and is expected to accommodate hundreds of tourists a week when it opens in 2025.

