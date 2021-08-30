Space Ticket Worth Rs. 3 Cr For Free! Grab Last Chance To Enter Virgin Galactic's Lottery

After touching the height of around 282,000 feet above Earth and reaching the edge of space, the billionaire owner of virgin group, Richard Branson, is now focusing on launching a viable space tourism business, where people can buy tickets for a seat of around $450,000 which is 3.3 crore in Indian Rupees. Many millionaires and billionaires already have reserved seats on the Virgin Galactic VSS unity spacecraft with the utmost surprise.

Yet, for those who think that journey to space is impossible with that amount of money, then the news of getting a chance to win a Virgin Galactic space tour with a visitor will make anyone’s dream come true. For this, the lottery system will be contested, where the winner of the Virgin Galactic lottery will receive two complimentary seats from a space ticket.

How to enter competition?

To get into the lucky draw option, one has to give a one-time payment donation, which can be either large or small amounts, to a non-profit named Space for Humanity. The non-profit organisation tries to broaden the extent of space accessibility. The lottery system will be closed within two days, on September 1.

Yet, this one-time contribution will offer anyone an opportunity to be on the lucky draw list. It is more like the process as the more anyone contributes, the better chances of winning the Virgin Galactic spaceplane tickets will become. A contribution of about $10, which is around Rs 733, will help people get 100 lottery entries under their names, while a larger donation of $25, which is roughly Rs 1,833, will help them have 250 lottery tickets.

The lottery winner will be announced on September 29. The flight is scheduled to take place in early 2022. According to the company, the business plans to provide three customer options: a single-seat, a multi-seat pack, and a full-flight buyout.

Richard Branson’s flight to space

Earlier, on July 11, Branson flew more than 50 miles over the New Mexico desert in a Virgin Galactic rocket aircraft. He also returned successfully inside the aircraft's first fully crewed test journey to space, a significant accomplishment for a company he founded 17 years ago. Virgin Galactic won clearance to carry passengers to space from the US aviation safety authority in June.

Image Credit: AP