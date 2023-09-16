Special Counsel Requests Gag Order On Trump In Election Interference Case

In the unfolding drama of the legal battles surrounding former President Donald Trump, Special Counsel Jack Smith has taken a significant step by requesting a "narrowly tailored" gag order. This move is aimed at limiting Trump's public statements regarding the 2020 election interference case, citing concerns that the ex-president's remarks could undermine confidence in the criminal justice system and prejudice potential jurors.

According to a report from Axios, Smith's office minced no words in a recent filing, accusing Trump of making "disparaging and inflammatory attacks" on individuals involved in the case, alluding to his attempts to influence public opinion. In response, Smith's office has petitioned a federal judge to impose restrictions on Trump's ability to make "certain extrajudicial public statements" concerning the case, which Trump has steadfastly maintained his innocence in.

A look at the trigger

The catalyst for this latest legal maneuver was Trump's social media presence, particularly on his Truth Social platform. Following his arraignment in the D.C. case, Trump declared defiantly in August, "If you go after me, I'm coming after you!" This statement and others on Truth Social have drawn Smith's scrutiny.

On Friday, Trump took to the platform once more, asserting that President Biden had "weaponized the DOJ & FBI" to target him, further fueling the fiery discourse around the case.

Here is what you need to know

This isn't the first time Trump's rhetoric has raised concerns in the courtroom. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who presides over the election interference case, previously warned Trump against making "inflammatory statements" about the proceedings. Despite the admonition, Trump continued to criticize the federal judge multiple times on Truth Social, and his legal team even sought her recusal earlier this week in light of statements she had made. Chutkan's security has been heightened following death threats she received.

According to those sympathetic to Smith, the importance of curbing Trump's public statements lies in the potential impact on the jury pool. Smith's filing emphasized, "To the extent that the defendant's public posts reach the general public, they also reach the jury pool for this trial."

As the legal drama unfolds, Trump's trial for the election interference case is scheduled for March 4, 2024. Meanwhile, the former president finds himself embroiled in at least seven known cases, including four criminal cases and three civil cases, with a total of 91 state and federal charges. Despite this legal turmoil, Trump continues to hold a prominent position in the 2024 presidential race, dominating the polls and ensuring that his legal battles remain a focal point in the nation's political landscape.