Speeding U-Haul Injures 8 Pedestrians In Brooklyn, New York; Driver In Custody

At least eight pedestrians were left injured after being struck by a high-speeding U-Haul truck in Brooklyn, New York. On Monday, a U-haul started wildly driving on the sidewalks and led the New York Police Department cops, on a high-speed chase that lasted for several minutes and ended with the arrest of the driver, The New York Post reported. A spokesperson from the Fire Department New York, told the local reporters that out of the eight people injured, two victims are in critical condition, two were listed in serious condition and four suffered minor injuries.

At 11 am, the madman rammed the car into one person riding a moped near Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway, before speeding off. The cops at the location then started chasing the vehicle to stop the man from his high-speed rampage. As the chase went on, the white U-haul struck two other moped drivers. According to The New York Post, the chase sequence went on for 30 minutes, and after that, the cops managed to get a hold of the driver on the Gowanus Expressway. The NYPD asserted that the driver is a 62-year-old man who had no prior arrest records. The driver was then taken into custody on pending charges.

The driver told cops that he wanted to die

A source close to the NYPD told the New York Post that during interrogation, the truck driver told the cops that he wanted to die. A source told the American news outlet that he had one run-in with the cops for a mental health call back in 2019. The NYPD is now probing whether the man was homeless and living out of the truck. Some of the injured victims were taken to the Lutheran Hospitals, and others were taken to the Maimonides Medical Center. The police also revealed that a man in his 30s is currently fighting for his life at the Lutheran Hospital. The chances of the incident being terror-related were also rejected by a spokesperson from the police department.

New York City Councilman Justin Brennan, took to Twitter to share the whole ordeal, however, he said that it is still “unclear”, what sparked the rampage. “A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of the motives at this time but this wasn't an accident. Thank you to @NYPD72Pct @NYPD68Pct. I will share more info when I can,” Brannan wrote on Twitter. The city councilman’s district also covers the Bay Ridge area, where the whole ordeal took place. According to The New York Post, after the whole ordeal played out, a bomb squad cleared the truck and found bottles of Laundry detergent powder in the truck.