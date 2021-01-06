Stacey Abrams: The Politician Who Helped Turn Republican Stronghold Georgia Blue Again

As Democratic Party candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are inch closer to victory in the Georgia Senate run-off, know about another Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is being credited for the win. The African-American politician, who was one of the frontrunners for the Democratic Party Vice-Presidential candidate earlier last year, is also the key architect of Joe Biden's election win in Georgia. Democrats won the Georgia state for the first time since Bill Clinton's 1992 victory.

Read: Georgia: Trump Claims He Found Another 4,000 Ballots In Fulton County

Abrams build Democratic infrastructure

Stacey Abrams' Far Fight Action, an organisation to address voter suppression, is said to have helped build a Democratic infrastructure in the state, which played a major role in turning the southern Republican stronghold into the blue. Abrams and her organisation have been working for years to bring together all kinds of minority voters, including Black, Latinos, Asians, to a single platform that could benefit the Democratic party. Abrams had founded the organisation in 2018 before she lost the gubernatorial election to Brian Kemp.

Read: US Judge Nixes Latest Trump Bid To Invalidate Georgia Election

Before Far Fight Action, Abrams was contributing with her New Georgia Project to bring freshly registered voters under the Democratic party's flag. She helped in making the Democrat voter-base large enough to flip future results. Even before the results were out for the Georgia state Senate races, Abrams took to her official Twitter handle and thanked volunteers, organisers, canvassers for their "extraordinary" effort while campaigning for Warnock and Ossoff, indicating a win for the Democrats. The win for the Democrats in Georgia would mean their Senate tally increasing from 48 at the moment to 50 seats, which after being combined with Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris' vote as Chairman of the House, gives them an edge over the Republicans, who have 50 seats as well.

With new votes joining the tally, we are on a strong path. But even while we wait for more, let’s celebrate the extraordinary organizers, volunteers, canvassers & tireless groups that haven’t stopped going since Nov. Across our state, we roared. A few miles to go...but well done! — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 6, 2021

Read: Trump Appeals To Georgia For Massive Republican Turnout In Crucial Senate Run-off

Abrams has served as Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017. She had been the Member of the Georgia House of Representatives from 2007 to 2017. Abrams, a pro-choice and pro-gun control laws advocate, has been dubbed as one of the most influential Democratic party leaders currently not holding any elected office.

Read: Trump At Georgia Rally: 'We Hope Pence Comes Through For Us'

