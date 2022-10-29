US Lawmaker’s Aide Sacked For Working On Behalf Of The China Government: Report

An aide to Democratic lawmaker Don Beyer was fired this week for allegedly working on behalf of China’s Embassy in Washington. According to a National Review report, Barbara Hamlett, who worked as a scheduler for the US lawmaker Don Beyer in the state of Virginia, was fired following a probe over her links with the Chinese embassy.

Barbara’s sacking was foreshadowed by an investigation and consultation with federal counter-intelligence officials, states the National Review report.

China attempting to influence the US from within

According to the investigation report, Barbara Hamlett allegedly contacted various Congressional staffers in an attempt to arrange meetings between them and the Chinese Embassy officials. Meanwhile, US lawmaker Beyer's office said that they had no intimation of Barbara’s actions and acted promptly upon learning of them by sacking her from the job.

"While Congressman Beyer had no inkling of this staffer's actions and acted promptly upon learning of them, he understands that his constituents may be shocked to learn of this, just as he was," ANI quoted Aaron Fritschner, Beyer's deputy chief of staff.

The development comes to light amid a huge spike in cases where China was found undermining the Rule of Law in foreign countries, particularly in the US.

The United States government charged 13 individuals this month, which included the members of China's security and intelligence apparatus and their agents. The allegations were regarding the efforts of Chinese individuals to unlawfully exert influence in the United States for the benefit of their government.

According to a press statement by US Justice Department, Attorney General Merrick B Garland stated, “The Justice Department will not tolerate attempts by any foreign power to undermine the Rule of Law upon which our democracy is based. We will continue to fiercely protect the rights guaranteed to everyone in our country. And we will defend the integrity of our institutions.”

The Chinese individuals charged by the US are accused of conducting surveillance of a US resident and engaging in a campaign to harass and coerce the resident to return to China as part of "Operation Fox Hunt”, an international extralegal repatriation effort by China.

Image: AP