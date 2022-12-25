Stanford University Includes ‘American’, ‘Abort’ In Harmful Language List; Faces Criticism

The harmful language list released by Stanford University has come under severe criticism for introducing several not to be used words, the list includes the words ‘American’, ‘Abort’, ‘Survivor’, ‘Victim’, according to reports.

The initiative has been taken by the university under the 'Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative', aimed at helping and guiding individuals with identifying potentially harmful language. However, as per a statement by the university to Fox News, the list is intended for the use of the varsity’s IT community.

The words under the definition of ‘harmful language’ have been categorised under the terms Ableist, ageism, culturally appropriative, gender-based, imprecise language, institutionalised racism, person-first and violent, as mentioned on the university’s website. The words that do not fit into any of these categories are clubbed under "additional considerations."

Elon Musk reacts

Billionaire and Twitter CEO Elon Musk also disagreed with the harmful language list and questioned Stanford on the same, "This has gone too far, to say the least! @Stanford, what is your explanation for this madness?" he tweeted.

Stanford disapproves of saying you’re proud to be an American? Whoa. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2022

Not ‘American’, use ‘US citizen’: Stanford University

The guide mentions, ‘US citizen’ should be used instead of ‘American’ as "this often refers to people from the United States only, thereby insinuating that the US is the most important country in the Americas (which is actually made up of 42 countries)." The word list is password protected on the website of Stanford university.

‘Survivor’ and ‘Victim’ are the other words on the list, which says, instead use the term ‘person who has experienced' or ‘person who has been impacted by.’ The word ‘Abort’ is also found to be harmful and it should be replaced with ‘cancel’ or ‘end’ due to the association with the word ‘abortion’.

Stanford says list recommended for IT community usage

A spokesperson of Stanford University in a statement to Fox News said, "Stanford's style guidelines are meant for internal use, often for individual workgroups. In this case, the EHLI website was specifically created by and intended for use within the university IT community. It will continue to be refined based on ongoing input from the community."

