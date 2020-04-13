Stanley Chera, Friend Of Donald Trump, Passes Away At 78 After Contracting COVID-19

A significant New York City real estate developer, Republican donor, and a friend of US President Donald Trump, Stanley Chera has died of coronavirus infection at the age of 78. As the coronavirus continues to rock the world including the US which recently recorded its highest spike in both deaths and COVID-19 infections. A source of an international media outlet, close to Chera revealed the news of Chera’s death on April 12 was hospitalised on March 24. Meanwhile, as of April 13, the death toll of the coronavirus outbreak in the US has reached 22,115 with 560,433 confirmed cases.

Chera was friends with Trump and according to Federal Election Commission records, he had donated reportedly at least $402,800 to Donald J Trump for President Inc and Trump Victory. Both the organisations are dedicated to supporting Trump for the White House. It was Chera who had introduced the US President at the New York City Veteran’s Day Parade in November 2019 and called him “my dear friend”.

Moreover, The US President had called Chera as “one of the biggest builders and real estate people in the world” at the 2019 rally in Michigan. Trump not only lauded Chera for being with him “from the beginning” but also called the latter, a “great guy”. Just last month, Trump had even mentioned a friend who was struggling with the "viciousness" of pandemic and was in a coma. It is now believed that US President was talking about Chera.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 114,270 lives worldwide as of April 13. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,853,604 people. Out of the total infections, 427,801 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

