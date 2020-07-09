Starbucks Employee Writes 'ISIS' On Muslim Woman's Cup, Discrimination Lawsuit Filed

A 19-year-old Muslim girl has filed a discrimination lawsuit against Target after she received a drink with ‘ISIS' written on it instead of her name. The incident occurred on July 1 at St Paul Midway Target Starbucks, Minnesota following which Aishah, who is now being represented by Minnesota chapter of Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) approached the state department of human rights.

Read: Minorities Flourishing In India; Islamophobia Allegations Attempt To Defame Country: Naqvi

'So humiliating'

Speaking to an American Media outlet, Aishah said that she felt “singled out” for her religious beliefs after seeing ISIS written on her coffee cup. Asserting that she felt "belittled and humiliated", Aishah added that the word 'ISIS' has has shattered Muslim reputation throughout the world. In addendum, the 19-year-old also stressed that she couldn’t believe that “something like that” could be considered acceptable in the present world.

Read: India Slams OIC's Factually Incorrect Statement On Islamophobia, Urges 'Don't Communalise'

Elaborating further on her Starbucks experience, Aishah said that she repeated her name multiple times. She also said that Aishah wasn't an unknown name in the US.

According to reports, Alisah also reached out to the Starbucks outlet supervisor. However, he sided with the employee and “dismissed her concerns”. She was later given a new drink and a $25 dollar gift card, as per reports.

Meanwhile, (CAIR-MN) has called for the resignation of staff and staff training on Islamophobia and bigotry. Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-MN, said labelling someone who is Muslim as "ISIS" was "perhaps the most Islamophobic statement" people could possibly make.

Read: Rashami Desai And Adhvik Mahajan Starrer 'Tamas' Taps Into Islamophobia

Read: Maldives Thwarts Pak Attempts To Single Out India On Islamophobia At OIC Meet