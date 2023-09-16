Starship Looks Stunning In New Images Shared By SpaceX Ahead Of Test Flight | Photos

Quick links:
SpaceX is building up the hype for Starship's second integrated test flight with stunning new pictures of the launch vehicle.
The 400 feet tall rocket is standing tall at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas for its orbital flight.
The Starship rocket consists of two components- the first stage Super Heavy Booster and the second or upper stage called Starship.
The Starship is equipped with six Raptor 2 engines while the Super Heavy has 33 such engines, each capable of generating 230 tons of thrust.
SpaceX has conducted a couple of test fires of its Super Heavy Booster in preparation for the upcoming mission.
The first launch on April 20 earlier this ended four minutes after liftoff and caused serious damage to the launch pad.