Starship Looks Stunning In New Images Shared By SpaceX Ahead Of Test Flight | Photos

The SpaceX team has made several changes in the rocket as well as the launch pad for a successful second Starship mission. 

Starship
1/7
Image: SpaceX

SpaceX is building up the hype for Starship's second integrated test flight with stunning new pictures of the launch vehicle. 

Starship
2/7
Image: SpaceX

The 400 feet tall rocket is standing tall at the launch site in Boca Chica, Texas for its orbital flight. 

Starship
3/7
Image: SpaceX

The Starship rocket consists of two components- the first stage Super Heavy Booster and the second or upper stage called Starship. 

Starship
4/7
Image: SpaceX

The Starship is equipped with six Raptor 2 engines while the Super Heavy has 33 such engines, each capable of generating 230 tons of thrust. 

Starship
5/7
Image: SpaceX

SpaceX has conducted a couple of test fires of its Super Heavy Booster in preparation for the upcoming mission. 

Starship
6/7
Image: SpaceX

The first launch on April 20 earlier this ended four minutes after liftoff and caused serious damage to the launch pad. 

Starship
7/7
Image: SpaceX

