Statue Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Stolen From Park In California’s San Jose

The only statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in North America was stolen from a park in California’s San Jose city.

"We regret to inform our community that the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Guadalupe River Park is missing," San Jose’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services tweeted on Friday.

It is not clear when the statue was taken, the KTVU reported.

The statue was given to the city as a gift from Pune -- San Jose's sister city in India. It is the only statue of the Maratha ruler in North America.

“The city is deeply saddened that this landmark has been stolen. We are working with community leaders to find solutions and will provide updates as we receive them,” the department said in a tweet.

Authorities are investigating the matter and have sought help from the public, the department said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)