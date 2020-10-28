Statue Of Liberty Was Dedicated On This Day In 1886; Know About France's Gift To America

On this day in 1886, the Statue of Liberty was dedicated by the-then US President Grover Cleveland in a ceremony held in New York to mark the completion of what would become the country's most famous monument. The statue, which is a figure of Roman liberty goddess Libertas, represents freedom and liberty and measures 151 feet from its base to the tip of the torch, which it holds in its right hand. The statue also holds a book with "July 4, 1776" inscribed on it, the date when the United States attained freedom from the British. At the feet of the state, lies a broken shackle and chain, indicating freedom.

Why the statue is so precious to America?

Apart from being the most famous monument in the world and not just in the United States, the statue also represents the friendship between France and the United States, who were allies when the Americans were fighting for freedom against the British. The statue is said to be America's most prized gift even today because of the message that it echoes across the world and helps portray the US as a beacon of freedom and liberty. The 134-year-old statue was a gift from the people of France to the United States and was designed by French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi and engineer Gustave Eiffel, the maker of the Eiffel tower in Paris.

The project was announced by French political thinker Laboulaye following the war with Prussia in order to cement deeper ties with the US. At the start, the statue was given the name Liberty Enlightening the World, and a fundraising arm was set up in order to raise funds for the completion of the statue. The project faced a lot of setbacks but after several fundraising efforts, including one by Joseph Pulitzer, whose name is best known for the Pulitzer Prizes, the statue was completed and was installed at Liberty Island Manhattan, where it stands tall even today.

