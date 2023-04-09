Steve Bannon Says Elon Musk Is Going To China To Meet With His 'paymasters'

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump, recently criticised Tesla CEO Elon Musk, citing the latter's financial connections to China. Musk, who is also the owner of Twitter, visited the Tesla Gigafactory plant in Shanghai over the weekend. After the news of Elon Musk's visit to China emerged, Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist for Donald Trump, criticised Musk in a series of posts on the conservative social media platform Gettr. Bannon even referred to China as Musk's "paymasters."

"Musk Heads to Home Office to Kowtow to His Paymasters The CCP," Musk wrote, as per a report from Newsweek. Bannon also commented on Musk's ownership of Twitter and the chaotic way in which he is handling the company. "Musk Lies Almost as Frequently as He Breathes....He Overpaid by 2x for The Crime Scene Known as Twitter ...Now His Paymasters in Beijing Demand He Screws Everyone to Get Their Money Back," Bannon wrote.

Bannon weighs in on Musk and Taibbi feud

He also shared the link to a news story that talked about Musk's feud with journalist Matt Taibbi. Taibbi rose to fame when he wrote about Goldman Sachs as a "bloodsucking octopus", in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Many other people outside America got to know about him when he recently wrote about political bias on Twitter.

Of all things: I learned earlier today that Substack links were being blocked on this platform.



When I asked why, I was told it’s a dispute over the new Substack Notes platform… — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) April 7, 2023

Matt Taibbi recently announced his decision to step away from Twitter amid concerns that the platform was taking measures to block links to Substack, a popular newsletter platform. The move comes as Substack has introduced a new service, Notes, which some have hailed as an alternative to Twitter, owned by Elon Musk. However, Musk dismissed Taibbi's claim that Substack links were being blocked as "false," accusing the platform of attempting to download a significant portion of the Twitter database to support their "Twitter clone". Musk also claimed that Taibbi was employed by Substack, which is not true.