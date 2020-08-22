Ex-Trump Strategist Steve Bannon Says He 'won't Be Intimidated' After Arrest In Fraud Case

The former chief strategist in the Trump administration, Steve Bannon on August 21 said that he is the victim of a "political hit-job" after he was arrested this week in a wire fraud case. Bannon, on his podcast titled 'Bannon's War Room,' said that this was to stop and intimidate him and others who have President Trump's back on building the wall. Bannon said that he is going to continue to fight and won't be intimidated by these kinds of pressure tactics. Bannon was arrested on two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and of conspiracy to commit money laundering. The 66-year-old strategist was later released on bail of $5 million.

Wire fraud and money laundering case

Bannon is accused of defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors by siphoning off the money received for an online crowdfunding campaign 'We Build the Wall', of which he is a key advisory board member. Bannon has been charged with three other members of the non-profit organisation that was formed in 2019 by US Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage. According to reports, Bannon, along with three others, is accused of laundering more than $25 million by US prosecutors who allege that the money raised for the purpose of building the wall near the Mexico border have been siphoned-off by the defendants.

The defendants are primarily accused of using the money raised from the campaign for personal interests. The entire campaign has come under scrutiny, for it was headed by people who promoted their close relations with US President Donald Trump to raise over $25 million. They even vouched for their contribution to the building of ‘big beautiful’ border wall along the US-Mexico border. As part of the charges unsealed on August 20, a very small fraction of the money raised by the campaign was actually used in the construction of the wall and most of it was laundered to make the people involved in handling the campaign wealthier.

