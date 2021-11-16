Steve Bannon Surrenders To FBI To Face Contempt Charges; Urges Followers To ‘stay Focused'

Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former US President Donald Trump, on Monday, 15 November, surrendered to the FBI to face charges over his refusal to co-operate with the congressional Capitol riot inquiry. It is pertinent to mention that Bannon faces up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted. He was formally charged in the case last week for refusing to appear for a congressional deposition and for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.

On Monday, as he surrendered to the FBI, Bannon lashed out at the Biden administration and said that this is going to be the “misdemeanour from hell”. While speaking to reporters outside the court, the former strategist said that he believed the charges were politically motivated and vowed to fight them. “We’re tired of playing defence. We're going to go on the offence on this," he said.

Bannon also live-streamed his arrival for his court appearance and told his followers: “I want you guys to stay focused, stay on message. Remember: Signal not noise. This is all noise, that's signal.” He also urged his supporters to stay focused on taking what he described as the “illegitimate Biden regime”.

It is pertinent to mention that according to subpoena documents, Bannon said on the eve of the horrifying Capitol riots that “all hell is going to break loose tomorrow”. However, his lawyers have argued that his communications involving the former president are protected. Bannon is the first such indictment to come out of the House of Representatives Select Committee’s inquiry of the 6 January events.

Trump reacts to Bannon’s indictment

Meanwhile, Trump has responded to Bannon’s indictment, claiming these accusations have proved that in what ways Washington is “failing in all areas”. In a statement, Trump noted, "This Country has perhaps never done to anyone what they have done to Steve Bannon and they are looking to do it to others, also”. He added, ”If they would be so tough with China, Russia, and the world, who no longer respects us, maybe our Country would not be failing at a level at which we have never seen before," ANI reported.

The former president went on to say over the Joe Biden administration that the US is moving on an "unthinkable" path, with the scenario of the nation further aggravated by the withdrawal of army personnel from Afghanistan, immigrant concerns, as well as inflation. "The USA is a radicalised mess!" Trump claimed.

(Image: AP)