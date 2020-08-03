Steve Jobs' Autographed Fortune Magazine Cover Auctioned For Rs 12 Lakh

According to media reports, Fortune magazine cover with Steve Jobs autograph dating back to 1989 was auctioned for $16,683 (over Rs 12.4 lakh). The cover, with Jobs' signature, was auctioned by Nate D Sanders Auctions on July 30 and had received three bids at a minimum price of $11,000. The issue was published after Jobs launched his company NeXT in 1989 and was sold at a price of $3.50. He started his company NeXT after leaving Apple in 1985. The cover-dated October 9, 1989, is signed in black ink, lower-case characters by Jobs as: “To Terry, Steve jobs".

Who was Terry?

Media reports suggest Terry was the driver of Steve Jobs’ for a long time who once requested jobs for his signature. While Jobs did sign, but later Job’s complained to limousine company about the request made by Terry. Jobs' autographs auctions always fetched heavy sums of money. Some of these invaluable autographs include a Macworld sold for $47,775 in 2018, $7,500 for a Macintosh System Tools floppy disk in 2019, and $31,250 for a Pixar poster in 2019.

