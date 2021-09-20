'Still Sleeping': Elon Musk Mocks Biden For Not Acknowledging SpaceX's All-civilian Crew

Elon Musk recently achieved another milestone by sending an all civilian crew into space through SPACEX’s ‘Inspiration4’ programme. All the four crew members successfully orbited the earth for three days before making a splashdown on 18 September. While Musk and his space transportation company were showered with accolades from around the world, one person apparently failed to acknowledge the ‘historic’ mission -- US President Joe Biden.

On Sunday, one of Musk's followers questioned him about the same. “The President of the United States has refused to even acknowledge the 4 newest American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude,” a Twitter user said. The tweet prompted a reply from the tech billionaire, who mockingly wrote that Biden was “still sleeping.” Interestingly, Biden’s electoral opponent Donald Trump had given him the moniker of “sleepy Joe” during last year’s vote.

The conversation not only caught eyeballs on the microblogging website but also garnered multiple reactions from people. Defending Biden, a user wrote, "Dude is busy running a nation during a pandemic. Post-war intelligence briefings. Cybersecurity threats. SCOTUS shenanigans and human rights. Budget and tax legislation." While another slammed the President and wrote, "Sure. But no time to even congratulate the crew? Like. Youngest female astronaut in space Haylee? It feels like a deliberate snub."

Historical flight: Achieved several milestones in three days

The spacecraft, which included billionaire Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Dr Sian Proctor and a data engineer Chris Sembroski, achieved several milestones in three days. At 29-year-old, Arceneaux became the youngest American in space and the first person to fly into space with a prosthetic.

Besides, the flight was also the longest for humans at 580 kilometres above the Earth and travelling at a speed of 7.6 kilometres per second. The fundraising project had aimed to raise $200 million and has collected over $155 million till now, said media sources. After nailing this mission, SpaceX will now focus on its next mission where it intends to launch four passengers including one NASA astronaut and three wealthy businessmen to the space station for a weeklong visit.

