Stoltenberg Says No Signs That Putin Wants Peace, Urges NATO Members To Boost Production

NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that he sees no signs which indicate Vladimir Putin wants peace. Jens Stoltenberg went on to tell NATO members that they need to ramp up production of ammunition, to prepare for the new phase of war. “We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks,” he said, as per a report from the Guardian.

The NATO secretary general added that whilst the question of supplying fighter jets to Ukraine was on the agenda, it wasn't the most crucial issue. “The urgent issue right now is to deliver what has always been promised," he said. He was alluding to armoured vehicles and battle tanks. “We need the training, we need the equipment, we need the ammunition and that’s exactly what allies are now providing and will be a top issue at the meetings today here at NATO," he said. Meanwhile, US defence secretary informed Ukraine's allies that Ukraine has urgent needs at the crucial moment of the war. He added that the important thing is to ensure Ukraine has adequate firepower, armour and necessary logistical lines.

The new phase of war brings new challenges

He said that in the new phase of war, there will be a window of oppurtunity, in which Ukraine can take the initiative. “The Kremlin is still betting it can wait us out, but one year on we are as united as ever. That shared resolve will help sustain Ukraine’s momentum in the crucial weeks ahead," he said. The amount of artillery shells Ukraine is firing each day is only one third of the amount being fired by Russia, as per a report from Associated Press. This data point highlights the fact that Russia is outfiring Ukraine. To hold up against Russia's new offensive, it is crucial for Ukraine to have access to adequate firepower to match, and ideally outfire Russia.

Ukraine is sourcing ammunation from the stocks of NATO countries, however, now that the war has been going on for nearly one year, the stocks are dwindling. This is the reason why Stoltenberg urged NATO nations to boost ammunation production. There is also concern that Russian airforce might soon enter the war.