Stoltenberg To Be Out Soon As NATO Searches For Its New Chief. Who'll Be Next?

Why you’re reading this: During their meeting at the White House on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the upcoming NATO vacancy in September when Stoltenberg steps down, and currently, two candidates are leading the race for his replacement.

3 things you need to know:

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg took office as the Secretary general of NATO on October 1, 2014.

Stoltenberg's mission as chief was extended in 2019 for another four-year term, until September 30, 2022.

In 2022, due to Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, his term was extended further by another year.

Who are the leaders being touted for the job?

Amidst a dynamic landscape of shifting fortunes, certain contenders have experienced fluctuating levels of support, while a few favoured successors have consistently declared their lack of interest. For the moment, there are two frontrunners.

Among the candidates vying for the NATO secretary-general position is UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who has openly expressed his interest in the role. While British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is actively advocating for Wallace's appointment, several NATO members hold a preference for a candidate from the European Union who possesses executive experience.

Asked last week if it was time for a British secretary-general, Politico quoted Biden saying, “Maybe. That remains to be seen.”

“We’re going to have to get a consensus within NATO to see that happen. They have a candidate who’s a very qualified individual. But we’re going to have — we have a lot of discussion, not between us, but in NATO, to determine what the outcome of that will be.”

Britain's Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace participates in a panel discussion at the Warsaw Security Forum, Oct. 4, 2022. (Image: AP)

Another contender for the NATO secretary-general position is Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, whose appointment would mark a significant milestone as the first female NATO chief. However, her candidacy could encounter two significant obstacles. Firstly, there are strained relations between Turkey and Nordic countries, potentially impacting support for her candidacy. Additionally, Denmark has not yet met the NATO objective of allocating 2% of its GDP towards defence spending, which could raise concerns among member states.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, Oct. 5, 2022. (Image: AP)

According to The Sun newspaper, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is being considered as a candidate for the new head of NATO as well, as reported on Friday. Citing a diplomatic source, the newspaper stated that several NATO member states have indicated that von der Leyen could assume leadership of the alliance in October.

The report cited UK sources, saying that there is a likelihood that Britain would veto Ursula von der Leyen's candidacy. The reported reason behind this potential veto is her perceived poor track record as the former German defence minister, particularly in managing Germany's Armed Forces.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters, on Sept. 7, 2022. (Image: AP)

According to the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of Spain is also among the frontrunners for the position of NATO Secretary-General.

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as they meet in the Oval Office, on May 12, 2023. (Image: AP)

How is the NATO chief picked?

The selection process for NATO's secretary-general officially relies on consensus among the alliance's 31 member countries.

However, it is widely known that the United States, being the largest contributor to NATO's budget, wields significant influence and has considerable sway in the decision-making process. Although President Biden has remained silent on the matter thus far, the expectation is that he will need to make a decision soon, as the timeline cannot be prolonged indefinitely.

Throughout this process, the United States has maintained a conspicuous silence regarding the matter, while Biden has expressed enthusiastic admiration for the accomplishments of Jens Stoltenberg.

As the countdown to NATO's annual summit in July approaches, all attention has now shifted towards Washington, as it serves as the focal point for the alliance to determine its next leader, or possibly extend the current leadership. This summit has essentially become a deadline for NATO to reach a decision on its future leader.