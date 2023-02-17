Stoltenberg Urges Turkey To Ratify Sweden, Finland Membership Bid

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday requested Turkey to ratify Sweden and Finland's membership bids amid the rising security concerns as Russia's war in Europe's eastern flank continues unabated. After holding a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara during a visit 10 days after a deadly earthquake hit the region, Stoltenberg pressed for Turkish officials to go forward with Sweden and Finland's accession into the Western military alliance.

The February 6 earthquakes were the deadliest natural disaster on Alliance territory since #NATO’s founding. We are now setting up housing for thousands of displaced people & providing airlift. In Ankara & Hatay, I conveyed our strong solidarity: NATO stands with #Türkiye. pic.twitter.com/OAHZgC8xfe — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 16, 2023

'The time is now to ratify bids': NATO chief

NATO chief expressed solidarity with the families of nearly 40,000 victims who lost lives in the worst disaster in a century. He then appealed to Ankara to withdraw its resistance to the Nordic neighbours' NATO membership. Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Ankara might dismiss the two nordic states' NATO request, lodging protest about their refusal to extradite the PKK and other Kurdish militia whom Turkey has designated as terrorists for their role in the 2016 coup. If you absolutely want to join NATO, you will return these terrorists to us," Erdogan had asserted, just days after Turkish officials suspended ratification talks.

Both Finland and Sweden had scrapped their decades-old policy of neutrality and military non-alignment as they applied to join the US-led defence alliance after Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine. NATO chief, on Thursday, renewed calls to ratify the two states' bid "without further delay" at a joint press conference. "In your time of need, NATO stands with Turkey," Stoltenberg said at, speaking alongside his Turkish counterpart.

"I continue to believe that the time is now to ratify both Finland and Sweden," Stoltenberg stressed at the briefing.

Turkish foreign minister, Çavuşoğlu, meanwhile iterated that Ankara will evaluate the two bids, separately. "Turkey's position on the membership of the two countries has been clear and unambiguous from the beginning," he noted speaking alongside NATO's Stoltenberg.

The Turkish president had also earlier signalled that he may go ahead with accepting Helsinki’s bid without approving entry of its Nordic neighbour Sweden. Erdogan's remarks came in the backdrop of the Quran burning incident outside the Turkish embassy in Sweden that attracted widespread backlash against the Swedish military police for allegedly "allowing it". However, Finland’s foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, clarified that her country would still prefer to join the NATO alliance with Sweden. “Our strong desire in Finland has been and still is to join Nato together with Sweden,” Haavisto told a briefing separately. Only Turkey and Russia-aligned Hungary are the two members of the 30-state NATO alliance to ratify the two nordic countries' bid.