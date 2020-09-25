NYC: Railroad Workers Suspended For Creating 'man Cave' Under Grand Central Terminal

Three railroad employees are suspended without any payment for allegedly using a storage room under New York's famed Grand Central Terminal as their personal “man cave” to “hang out and get drunk and party” in, replete with a futon couch, a large screen television with a streaming device, a refrigerator, and a microwave. The Office of the Inspector General, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, New York released a press report on their official Twitter handle substantiating the allegations.

MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny issued the following statement on the man cave: pic.twitter.com/1xDlLQ7FsO — MTA Inspector General (@mtaoig) September 24, 2020

Managers unaware of the Breakroom

The press release stated that the OIG found three employees (a Wireman, an Electrical Foreman, and a Carpenter Foreman) had used the Unauthorized Breakroom based on evidence found inside and the statements of one of the employees. In addition, the OIG also found that a safety risk was created when the employees’ managers were unaware the Unauthorized Breakroom existed or which employees had keys to it.

MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny has stated in a press release saying, "Many a New York has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate — especially one this close to good transportation". "But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal", he added.

The investigation into the matter started with an anonymous lead in February 2019 alleging that there was a “man cave” under Grand Central with “a couch and a flat-screen t.v.”. The investigators found the room under Track 114 which had wooden cabinets designed to conceal the TV and futon, as per the press release. The officials said that space posed a significant health and safety risks because rescue workers would have had difficulty to quickly reach the room.

