Storm Beta Brings Incessant Rain S Flooding Houston, Weakens Into Tropical Depression

Tropical storm Beta has caused severe flooding in Houston as it weakened into a tropical depression on September 22 bringing incessant rains, flooding streets, and forcing emergency workers to rescue dozens of people. The heavy rains submerged the roads, swamping cars, blocking highways, and forced to shut schools, offices, and energy shipping ports. The National Hurricane Center has predicted as much as 6 to 12 inches of rain in the middle and upper Texas coast, with some regions getting as much as 20 inches.

Tropical Depression #Beta remains a significant flood risk for portions of Texas and Louisiana today. The Tuesday 10 AM CDT Key Messages are below. The latest NHC advisory is at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB, and your local forecast is at https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN pic.twitter.com/1ZpED1CriH — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 22, 2020

NHC issues warning

The National Hurricane center has issued a warning saying that significant flash and urban flooding will continue for the middle and upper Texas coast today. It added that the slow-motion of Beta will continue to produce a long duration rainfall event from the middle Texas coast to southern Louisiana. It further added that flash, urban and minor to isolated moderate river flooding is likely to occur. The periods of rainfall will spread east into the Lower Mississippi Valley and portions of the south east through the end of the week.

The weather department said that persistent onshore flow will continue to result in above normal high tides, and coastal flooding over the next few days will be slow to recede. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was reported to have appealed the local residents to stay home and warned not to drive through the high waters. The highway cameras around the city are showing roads underwater, and several suburban school districts closed campuses. Houston has also asked all city employees not designated as essential workers to stay home. Beta is the third named storm in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in less than a month, following Hurricanes Laura and Sally which has wreaked havoc.

Here are the Key Messages for Hurricane #Teddy for Tuesday late morning. The latest NHC advisory is at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB, and the latest Canadian information from @ECCC_CHC is at https://t.co/7OGkgVSNg3 pic.twitter.com/W8BxOwKVfX — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 22, 2020

The forecasters are closely monitoring another tropical storm Teddy which is expected to transition to a powerful post tropical cyclone as it moves near the portions of Atlantic Canada late today through Thursday. The large swells produced by Teddy are expected to affect portions of Bermuda, the Leeward islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, the east coast of US and Atlantic Canada in the next few days. The swells are expected to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, said NHC.

