Stormy Daniels Regrets Speaking Against Donald Trump; Got Death Threat, Horse Attacked

Porn star Stormy Daniels on May 26 said that she regrets speaking out against former US President Donald Trump and that it may have been pointless coming forward with the allegations against the Republican party chief. Daniels was at the centre of Trump's indictment for the 2016 "hush money" payment. She, at the time, had noted, that "Trump is no longer untouchable. A person in power is not exempt from the law. And no matter what your job is, or what your bank account says." On Thursday, in a swift change of tone, the adult actress said that Trump's “sycophants” were attacking her, including her beloved horse, having previously suggested that the legal process involving former US President "will spark violence."

'I was one whose horse was attacked': Daniels

In an interview with UK TV, Daniels said that she believes the former US President Trump might simply “get away with” the criminal charges he faced. “I spoke my truth, but it was just for nothing,” Daniels, 44, told Good Morning Britain. “I just feel like if people don’t want to face facts and see the truth, then you know what, I’d rather have had the time back with my family,” she said. The latter did not elaborate on why she felt the former US president might be relieved of charges.

“I almost feel like humans aren’t really worth saving at this point,” Daniels reportedly stated.

“Because I’m the one that gets the messages from his supporters. I was one whose horse was attacked a couple of weeks ago,” she furthermore claimed.

Daniels, during the interview, did not reveal whether her horse was hurt, or badly injured. She refused to say if she was talking about Redemption, the gifted gelding she's often seen riding. The US-based porn actress noted Trump's supporters “climbed my fence” and got to the horse. “They’ve gone after friends and family,” she said, elaborating on the death threats against her and the family, adding that an unnamed person “just literally said that they’re gonna come to my house with slit my throat.(sic)” When asked if she filed a police complaint, Daniels stressed, “Of course!” reportedly adding that “we all should be frightened of the former president’s most rabid followers." She added Trump's supporters “feel empowered because he has incited these riots."