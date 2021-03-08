'Stroke Of Happy Coincidence': Jeff Bezos' Ex-wife MacKenzie Scott Marries School Teacher

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos' former wife MacKenzie Scott on Sunday married a Seattle science teacher. The Lakeside School tutor, Dan Jewett, broke the news on the Giving Pledge website, the charity movement by Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett. “In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know — and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others,” Jewett, who married Scott wrote on the pledge’s site. The 50-year-old, according to sources of Associated Press, has been a school teacher all his life who taught chemistry and he told NGO pledge that he never imagined he could partner to give away his wealth to make charity pledges.

Ex-wife of Amazon’s CEO, who divorced the entrepreneur in 2019, is currently the 22nd-richest person with a net worth of $53.5 billion, according to a Bloomberg Billionaires index. She has donated nearly $4.2 billion to 384 organizations to fulfill her goals of financially supporting the groups from the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Her charitable contributions included food banks, meals on wheels for the hungry, and other basic amenities for the underprivileged.

Bezos said 'happy and excited'

As the COVID-19 crisis ravaged the lives of many people, MacKenzie alleged that her initiatives such as community fridges, COVID relief funds, impromptu person-to-person Venmo gifts, viral debt-relief campaigns, and mutual aid initiatives helped the people who lost their jobs during the pandemic. Lately, Bezos’ ex-wife asked in a column on medium about how to give away her wealth more rapidly.

In response to Scott’s marriage, Bezos told The Wall Street Journal that he was “excited and happy” for the couple, adding that Dan is a “great guy”. Meanwhile, Jewett expressed gratitude on pledge’s site about his marriage saying, “Recognizing how much I have to learn from those unlike me has led me to a partner similarly inclined. I have seen many ways that MacKenzie has seen her efforts enhanced when she acts on the belief that those with common values but different perspectives, strengths, and experiences are essential to effecting positive change.”

