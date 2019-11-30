Student Recreates IPod Classic On His IPhone, Makes Internet Nostalgic

A very talented student has given the whole internet major throwback feels after recreating the iconic iPod Classic on his iPhone. Elvin Hu, a designer, developer, and artist is a student from New York City. He recently shared his ongoing project on turning his iPhone into an iPhone Classic on Twitter.

A throwback for the net

The tweet went viral immediately made the internet nostalgic. Many people asked Hu to release his design as a legitimate app. Hu, who is 23 told local media outlets that he had been working on the project since October and the release of his work as a legitimate app completely depends on whether Apple would approve it or not. Hu also said that he might also release hi work as an open-source project after seeing how the community responds. Hu said that as he is still busy with college, he can not work on the project full time and even with that restraint he hopes to finish it by December.

Turned my iPhone into an iPod Classic with Click Wheel and Cover Flow with #SwiftUI pic.twitter.com/zVk5YJj0rh — Elvin 🏳️‍🌈 (@elvin_not_11) November 27, 2019



Hu was completely blown away with peoples reception to the demo video that he released and said that the tweet had even reached some widely-respected tech-heads. The video of Hu's project has even made its way onto Weibo in China after various people published it.

Hu said that he never owned an iPod classic himself and therefore it was not easy to make the demo as seen in the video. Hu said that he was a big fan of Apple products and that they have greatly influenced his, along with others. Encouraged by the feedback he has already received, he plans on one day working for the company that has inspired him.

(With inputs from agencies)