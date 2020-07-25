White House: Students Should Go Back To Schools Even If There Is COVID-19 Transmission

The White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on July 24 said that the children should go to schools even if it turns out that they are transmitting coronavirus. Even though the deadly virus has infected over four million people across the United States, McEnany, while addressing a press briefing, said that she believes that students should go back to schools as they are not affected by the virus the same way as an adult.

McEnany said, “Even if there is a transmission and later studies come out, let's say, we believe that students should be going back to school because the effect on a child we know - scientifically, they are not affected in the same way as an adult”.

The White House Press Secretary’s comments come after Dr Deborah Birx, who is a member of the White House coronavirus ask force, reportedly said that the question of how the deadly virus behaves in small children ‘is still open’. While citing a South Korean study, Birx said that children younger than 10 years transmit the virus less, while those older than 10 have the same rates of passing it as adults. The member of the coronavirus task force further reportedly added that children with underlying conditions can ‘suffer terrible consequences’ if they contract the disease.

Trump says ‘schools have to open safely’

Even with the rapid spread of the virus across the country, the Trump administration has been pushing to re-open schools. The US Present Donald Trump on July 23 once again also pushed for reopening of schools even though teachers and families raised concerns that children could contract or transmit the disease if returned to classrooms. However, Trump said that the states that are currently the hot-spot may delay reopening, but others states should plan on reopening schools.

While citing the Council of Economic Advisers estimate numbers, the US President said that nearly 5.6 million parents will be unable to return to work if schools do not reopen this year. He called the problem ‘tremendous’ and added that ‘schools have to open safely, but they have to open’. Further, he also added that the mental, physical and emotional development of 50 million American children is being hampered because of the closure of schools.

The United States, which is currently the worst affected country in the world shut down schools in March when the disease was still picking up the pace in the country and the President was repeatedly downplaying the threat. According to figures by Johns Hopkins tally, the country has recorded over 4 million cases and at least 1,45,556 deaths. New York and New Jersey are the two most badly affected regions in the country with over 32,500 and 15,700 deaths respectively.

