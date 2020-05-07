Study Reveals One Out Of Five Children In US Left Hungry Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Due to coronavirus pandemic, one out of five kids in the United States will not have sufficient food to eat as an impact of the disaster, as per the Brookings Establishment report. A survey discovered that 17.4 per cent of mothers with kids aged below 12 reported lack of funds and that their kids were underfed, as per nationally representative surveys, according to reports.

The COVID Impact Survey and The Hamilton Project/Future of the Middle-Class Initiative Survey of Mothers with Young Children collected valid data after asking questions from the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) food security questionnaire in late April 2020. Therefore, the April 2020 estimates of food insecurity with statistics were relatively higher than the past and the results were replicated with the Current Population Survey Food Security Supplement (FSS), the source of USDA’s official food insecurity statistics, media reports confirmed.

According to the survey, by the end of April, more than one out of the total five households in the United States, and two in five households with mothers with children 12 and underwent through the food security. Further, the survey revealed that almost one in five households of mothers with children age 12 and under, the children were experiencing food insecurity as per the reports.

Insecurity rose by 130%

Lead researcher Lauren Bauer reportedly said that it was clear that younger kids were experiencing meal insecurity to an extent unprecedented in fashionable occasions. She added meal insecurity in households that have the kids beneath 18 years of age has risen by at least 130 per cent since 2018. Bauer stated that the rate was “alarming” as reports of the households reducing the meal potions and youngsters skipping meals piled up.

With comparison to the food insecurity during the Great Recession, which turned out to be relatively smaller than the modern times, it was clear that the young children were clear that young children were experiencing food insecurity like never before, reports confirmed. Further, to estimate food insecurity, the USDA aggregated questions on access to food from the Current Population Survey. In total for 2018, 7.4 per cent of mothers with children under the age of 12 had children going through the food security in their household, more than double the share was estimated who said that the household couldn’t afford enough food (3.1 per cent) and hence kids remained hungry, as per reports.

(Image Credit: AP)