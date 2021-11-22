Study Reveals 44% Americans Aged 18-49 Don't Want To Have Children As 'future Seems Bleak'

A survey suggests that nearly half of Americans under 50 who do not have children have opted not to have children because their future appears to be bleak.

According to the Pew Research Center, 44% of non-parents aged 18 to 49 stated they just do not want children, up 7% from 2018. The concept of having children is changing as an increasing number of individuals cite a variety of reasons for not becoming parents, as per Daily Mail.

In the survey which was conducted from October 18 to October 24 with 3,866 US adults as sample size, more than half of the non-parent group said they simply don't want to have children, while 43% listed other reasons. Medical and financial concerns top the list at 19% and 17%, respectively, according to Daily Mail. Around 9% claimed that the state of the world made them unwilling to have children, while 2% said that their partners didn't want children.

Men and women equally likely to indicate they would not have children

Parents said that the main reason they wouldn't have more children was simply because they didn't want any more children. Age, on the other hand, was recognised as the second most important factor by the group. Despite the preconception that every woman desires a family, the study found that men and women were equally likely to indicate they would not likely have children, according to Daily Mail.

Non-parents over the age of 40 were almost twice as likely to not have children, at 85%, compared to 37% who are younger. Similarly, 91% of parents over 40 stated they would not have another child, compared to 60% of parents under 40.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only about 3.6 million babies were born in 2020, which is a 4% decrease and the highest drop since 1973. Nine months after declaring COVID-19 as a national emergency, the birthrate in the United States plummeted by 8%. According to the Wall Street Journal, household income in the United States has declined dramatically since the outbreak.

In 2020, more than 37 million people were poor

The typical household recorded $67,000 income in 2020, which is 2.9% lower than 2019, given that the coronavirus left 14.6% of Americans jobless.

In 2020, more than 37 million people fell in the 'poor' category, with many unable to have children due to financial constraints, according to the Wall Street Journal. The last time Americans' average income fell by a margin of this size was in 2011, following the recession of 2007-2009.

Image: Pixabay