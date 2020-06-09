Study Suggests Coronavirus Entered California Several Times Through Travellers

A genetic study conducted by researchers shows that travellers carried coronavirus into California multiple times and that authorities missed several opportunities to stop community transmission of the disease as they did not trace contacts of the patients, which led to further spread in the state. The study conducted by a group of scientists and published in the journal Science also suggests that the cruise ship outbreak that possibly started by a single infected person had a similar strain of the virus from the Washington state.

Researchers used a recently developed method called MSSPE (Metagenomic Sequencing with Spiked Primer Enrichment) to rapidly enrich and assemble viral genomes directly from clinical samples. They screened a total of 62 respiratory swab samples from 54 COVID-19 patients available from hospitals and clinics at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), and 8 county public health departments in Northern California

Social distancing may curb spread

The lead author of the study Charles Chiu of Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA, said that social distancing interventions, such as the 'shelter-in-place' directive that was issued by the governor of California on March 20, 2020, may assist in stemming spread from community to community.

"Interstate dissemination of SARS-CoV-2 lineages has also been demonstrated coast-to-coast between Washington State and Connecticut, and from domestic and international travel into the San Francisco Bay Area in the current study. Suspension of non-essential travel may thus be necessary to prevent ongoing importation of new cases in California and other states," the study said.

