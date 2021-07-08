'Stunning Creature': Majestic White Tiger In US Zoo Wows Netizens

A video of a white tiger, Ginger grooming herself in a majestic way has created a buzz over the internet as it has garnered over 3.3 lakh reactions and more than 24,000 shares. The adorable video posted by the Shalom Wildlife sanctuary in Wisconsin, US shows the majestic white tiger sitting atop a rock, show the big cat is in a cool mood as she can be seen grooming herself with her tongue. The video shared on Facebook reads the caption, "Still our pretty girl."

Netizens amazed to see the white beauty in US Zoo

A user who seems familiar with the white tiger and resembles some good memories with the majestic white tiger wrote, "Will never forget the day Ginger walked along the fence with us. We were telling her how absolutely gorgeous she is with her beautiful white coat & mesmerizing green eyes. She starting chuffing @ us, telling us she agreed & thanking us for noticing her beauty - gave us goosebumps! Awesome, humbling experience."

"Absolutely gorgeous"

While the other user wrote, "What a beauty she is, absolutely gorgeous I love the big cats. I prefer to see them in the wild living free but when born in captivity as long as they are well taken care of and not used for the entertainment or pet industry I am ok." "What a beautiful animal I’ve never even seen a picture or animal look so gorgeous a white tiger so different..," wrote another Facebook user.

(Image Credit: Facebook/ Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary)