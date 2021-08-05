Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Likely To Be Bigger Than Last Year Amid Fear Over COVID Variant

Bikers are rumbling their way towards South Dakota’s Black Hills this week for the annual 10-day motorcycle rally, despite fears that it could be a super spreader event. According to AP, around 700,000 people are expected to show up at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which starts Friday, July 6. The rally has become a haven for those eager to escape Coronavirus precautions.

This year, the 81st iteration of the rally is expected to be even bigger, drawing people from around the US and beyond, despite concerns about the virus’ highly contagious delta variant. Rallygoers have started to set up campsites Tuesday. While speaking to the media outlet, a rallygoer said that he was eager to return to rising a Harley Davidson through the Black Hills after missing last year.

“It’s great to see a party of hundreds of thousands of people,” said Zoltán Vári.

Vári evaded US tourism travel restrictions on Europe by spending two weeks in Costa Rica before making his way to South Dakota. He hopes 1 million people will show up at the rally. Typical attendance is around half a million.

The city of Sturgis is embracing the crowds. Republican Governor Kristi Noem has also given the rally her blessing and will appear in a charity ride. The event is a boon for tourism, powering over $800 million in sales, according to the state Department of Tourism.

COVID-19 concern

However, amid the spread of Coronavirus, people fear that the event could potentially power a fresh wave of infections as well. Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, said, “I understand how people want to move on from this pandemic — God knows I want to — but the reality is you can’t ignore it”. He said, “You can’t just tell the virus you’re done with it”.

It is worth mentioning that the current rate of cases in South Dakota is roughly half of what it was in the days leading up to last year’s rally. Deaths have also dropped significantly. COVID-19 vaccines provide hope the rally won’t set off virus spread, however, it’s not clear how many in the Sturgis crowd have received a shot.

According to CDC, only about 46 per cent of adults in the county that hosts Sturgis are fully vaccinated. Unlike events like Lollapalooza that required attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, precautions at Sturgis are minimal and optional. The biggest step the city has taken was to allow rallygoers to drink on public property, reasoning it will spread the bacchanalia into the open air.

(Image: Twitter/Pixabay)

