A marketing stint by a Subway joint in Georgia, US, came at the cost of the recent Titan submersible tragedy, and the internet is not happy about it. In what appears to be a joke darker than the bottom of the ocean, employees of the eatery put up a sign outside that read "Our subs don't implode," a subtle reference to the doomed vessel that imploded on its way to the Titanic's wreckage site in the North Atlantic last month.

The banner was eventually taken down as users of social media caught wind of it. While some thought that the joke was not too deep, others deemed it as distasteful and insensitive to the lives that were lost in the deepsea disaster. Sharing an image of the sign on Twitter, one user wrote: "@SUBWAY this is at your store in Rincon, GA. Not only is it distasteful, it’s just sad. Do better."

Subway sign sparks outrage

Uploaded on Monday, the post has garnered about 50,000 views and several comments. Reacting to it, one user tweeted: "Fire the person responsible for this sign and do a cooperate apology, thats super inconsiderate." "Omg how awful is this!!!!!" another user said.

For some, the sign was peak marketing with a touch of comedy. "Kind of makes me want to actually eat subway. Great sense of humor! Give that sign guy a raise!" one user suggested, as another one added, "so funny, this really made my day thanks for sharing!"

@SUBWAY this is at your store in Rincon, GA. Not only is it distasteful, it’s just sad. Do better. #subway pic.twitter.com/PfgABPU8ML — Amanda Butler (@Amanda72118560) July 2, 2023

In the wake of the backlash, Subway’s corporate headquarters told Fox Digital in a statement that such messages do not align with the brand's beliefs. “We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business. The sign has since been removed," the food giant said.