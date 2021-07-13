Sundar Pichai Warns Free & Open Internet Under Attack, Opens Up On Controversial Tax Issue

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has warned that free and open internet is under attack globally noting that several countries are restricting the flow of information and the entire is model is often taken for granted. In a detailed interview with BBC, the Google boss emphasised that artificial intelligence is more profound than fire, electricity or the internet. According to him, over the next quarter of a century, two major changes would revolutionise the world including ‘artificial intelligence’ and ‘quantum computing.’

"I view it as the most profound technology that humanity will ever develop and work on," he said. "You know, if you think about fire or electricity or the internet, it's like that. But I think even more profound." From Google headquarters at Silicon Valley in California, the Indian-American addressed several topics such as free internet, taxes, privacy and data. The 49-year-old Google CEO was born in Tamil Nadu and grew up in Chennai. He also noted that India is deeply rooted in him and a big part of who he is.

When asked about his roots, Pichai said, "I’m an American citizen but India is deep within me. So it’s a big part of who I am.” Pichai is currently leading one of the most complex, consequential and rich institutions in history. When he was asked about the Chinese model of social media that is comparatively more authoritarian, Pichai noted that free and open internet “is being attacked.” While the internet in China is subjected to massive surveillance, Google CEO did not refer to China directly but added, “None of our major products and services are available in China."

Pichai on the controversial tax issue

Further, as per the report, Pichai also talked about the controversial issue of tax and said, “We are one of the world’s largest taxpayers, if you look at on an average over the last decade, we have paid over 20 per cent in taxes. We do pay the majority of our share of taxes in the US, where we originate and where our products are developed.

“I think there are good conversations and we support the global OECD conversations figuring out what is the right way to allocate taxes, this is beyond a single company to solve,” he added. Google boss also talked about his own personal tech habits and urged people to adhere to “two-factor authentication” when it comes to passwords in order to ensure that multiple layers of protection. Pichai also revealed that he constantly changes his phone to test new technology. The report further stated that Indian-born Google CEO is universally regarded as an exceptionally kind, thoughtful and caring leader.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash