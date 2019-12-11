33-year-old Surgeon With $515,000 Income Says She Spends $1500 A Week On Lingerie

A 33-year-old surgeon has gone viral on the internet who revealed how she spends money on a weekly basis. She drops $2,000 on a Monique Lhuillier dress and $1,528 on La Perla lingerie in her weekly spending diary. She also donates to charity and is generous to her family. Mixed reactions poured in from people with some commending her for working hard and others have expressed shock at her lifestyle. They spend $1,400 a month on a dog daycare. The woman and her husband named K who resides in Washington, DC have a combined income of $1170000.

READ: Shiv Sena Corporator Orders BMC To Remove Illegal Lingerie Mannequins In Mumbai

I’ve spent more time than I need to with my mouth agape due to this money diary:https://t.co/CUCiYPMxw3 — Reina Sultan 🇱🇧 (@SultanReina) December 10, 2019

Couple owns a four-bedroom property

Out of the total income, $515,000 is earned by the surgeon. They are also eligible for bonuses too. The couple owns a property which has a four-bedroom and four bathrooms with money inherited from a woman's grandparents. They pay a monthly tax of $1,000 and an additional $300-400 on utilities. She added that she has zero student debt to pay off as her parents covered all her medical school tuition and undergrad fees.

READ: WWE Throwback: Roman Reigns Returns To Help John Cena Defeat Seth Rollins At TLC 2014

this is what it's like to both make a shitload of money AND have family money (enough that there is a "family office"!) https://t.co/nrzidgvX0p — Heather Job (@heather_job) December 9, 2019

Expenditure

Fortunately, the couple has a fair amount of disposable income to spend. They spend $750 a year in boat club dues, $690 on season tickets to an experimental theatre company in DC annually, $352.12 together for their monthly gym memberships, $800 a month on laundry and cleaning and $83 a year in total for their sorority and fraternity dues. The woman shared her spending diary for a week. She also elaborated on her skincare regime and has a strong desire for shopping in Whole Foods and appears to love eating out and travelling.

READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Age Is Only Discussed When The Woman Is Older

READ: Priyanka Chopra On Answering Pak Woman Over 'Jai Hind' Tweet: Unfortunate; I'm Not Pro-war