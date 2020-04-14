COVID-19 Crisis: Surgeons At NY Hospital Organise ‘healing Concert’ For Patients

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus crisis, doctors at the Columbia University Department of Surgery organised a ‘healing concert’ in the lobby of the hospital. The performance was reportedly shared virtually with all the patients keeping in mind the social distancing guidelines. According to the caption general secretary surgery resident Dr Peter Liou played the piano and orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Marc Dyrszka, was on the cello. The doctors performed composer Charles-Camille Saint-Saëns’s ‘The Swan.

The caption of the post read, “Comfort comes in many forms. Yesterday several of our surgeons hosted a Healing Concert that will be shared virtually with patients all throughout the hospital. Here is Dr Peter Liou, a general surgery resident, on the piano and Dr Mark Dyrszka, orthopaedic surgeon, on the cello. Just beautiful”.

The video shared on Facebook about a week ago has been viewed more than 17K times and has also received more than 400 likes. Several netizens also praised the doctors, who have been working really hard to overcome the coronavirus pandemic. One internet user wrote, “OMG, brought to tears. That’s Wonderful!”

‘You’re all heroes’

The department, which is affiliated to New York-Presbyterian Hospital, a few days back also shared another video on Instagram in which Dr Jake Prigoff and Dr Christine Rohd were seen performing. The caption of the post read, “Today several of our surgeons hosted a Healing Concert in the lobby. The performances will be shared virtually with patients all throughout the hospital”.

Instagram users were left all teary eyed after watching the ‘wonderful’ performance by the doctors. One user wrote, “Incredibly beautiful. Thank you for lifting our spirits, fellow colleagues!”. Another user said, “Bravo! This is so moving! But that fact that in the midst of all you’re going through these men and women were able to stop & play this beautiful music to soothe their colleagues is beyond incredible. You’re all heroes & in our prayers!!!” “Beautiful. Thank you for all you are doing to fight COVID-19 and save lives,” added another user.

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 121,000 lives worldwide as of April 14. According to the tally by an international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 1.9 million people.

