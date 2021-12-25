Survey Reveals Trump Would Beat Biden By Six Points If US Presidential Polls Are Held Now

Former US President Donald Trump has been leading President Joe Biden in terms of popularity, which suggests he may defeat his Democratic political rival if they face off again in the 2024 presidential race, a new polling has found on Friday. Biden recently announced that he might seek re-election in 2024 if his health is fine, putting to rest the rumours that the 79-year-old leader will retire from his political career.

As the US president might face off against the ex-Republican leader in 2024, a survey shows that the POTUS' poll numbers have plummeted over the past several months. Ex-US President Donald Trump would beat President Joe Biden by six points if the 2024 presidential election were held now, as per the Redfield & Wilton Strategies polls.

As many as 44% Americans would vote in favour of Trump, while only 38% would elect US president Joe Biden as their leader again. Meanwhile, a sizable 12% American population doesn’t know who it would vote for, according to the polls. Trump's approval ratings have improved by 2-point since the last survey conducted by the Redfield & Wilton poll conducted earlier this month.

Biden struggling in overall favouribility

Biden, meanwhile, had been struggling with respect to favourability in the polls since his disastrous Afghanistan exit that was rather chaotic. Most recently, the democrat leader also faced backlash and strong resistance in Congress to pass the Build Back Better bill. As far as Republican voters are concerned, as many as 87% have voted to elect Trump again, but in case of Biden, only 75% agree that they may cast a ballot for him again.

A separate poll conducted by the Washington Post-ABC News earlier found that half of Americans overall as well as political independents blame Biden for accelerating inflation.

Over six in ten US citizens say that the President has not accomplished much after 10 months in office. Overall, the latest survey offers a set of harsh judgement about Biden’s performance and the state of the economy. As per the survey, almost three-quarters of respondents (70%) said that the economy is in bad shape, including 38% who characterise the state of the nation’s economy as “poor”.