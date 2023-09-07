Survey Shows Nearly Half Of US Adults Would Eat Breakfast More Often If Pizza Was On The Menu

The survey found pizza for breakfast simply makes the day start better:

44% of people would be inclined to eat breakfast more often if pizza was on the menu.

More than half of adults (52%) wish pizza was considered a more traditional breakfast food.

Nearly three in five adults (57%) say they would eat breakfast more often if they could get a breakfast pizza.

While breakfast is the most important meal of the day, mornings can be busy. Most parents of school-aged children (76%) feel guilty when they run out of time to prepare breakfast for their children. Additionally, 31% of parents say their kids miss breakfast at least one day a week. Of those who indicate their children skip breakfast one or more days a week, 87% of parents say they wish their kids ate breakfast in the morning more often. Casey’s provides a quick, convenient solution to this by offering a wide range of breakfast items, including breakfast pizza. Of parents surveyed:

More than two-thirds (67%) say it’s worth paying for the convenience of purchasing breakfast in the morning compared to saving money by making breakfast at home;

Nearly half of these parents (47%) say their kids often or almost always ask to stop for takeout breakfast on the way to school; and

Nearly 3 in 4 parents (74%) say they would eat breakfast more often themselves if they could get a breakfast pizza.

“You heard it here first, pizza is breakfast in Casey’s Country, and we’ve been serving up delicious, handmade breakfast pizza for over 20 years. At Casey’s, we’re here to provide guests with a variety of breakfast offerings that are craveable and convenient,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “For parents, kids, morning commuters and early risers alike – pizza for breakfast is the answer.”

To show guests what it means to be a part of Casey’s Country and highlight its beloved breakfast pizza, Casey’s is partnering with three college football athletes from across its 16-state footprint: Emeka Egbuka (Wide Receiver, The Ohio State University), Jacob Warren (Tight End, University of Tennessee) and Luke Lachey (Tight End, University of Iowa).

“Between school, practice, film study and workouts, I’m balancing a lot as a student-athlete,” said Egbuka, now in his junior year playing football for Ohio State. “To be able to go into a Casey’s and get everything I need in one spot, it was a no-brainer to partner with them. And who would say no to pizza for breakfast? There’s nothing better.”

Casey’s guests can find touchdown deals on their favorite pizzas this fall. Now through Oct. 25, guests can get a $4 mega slice (including breakfast pizza) with a medium fountain beverage, or $9.99 large single-topping pizzas when they order two or more. Order in-store or online today.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating over 2,500 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About the Survey

FleishmanHillard and Casey’s commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 2,003 adults across the United States. The sample consists of 1,002 parents of school-aged children, ages 5-17, and 1,001 adults who do not have any children. The margin of error for the overall sample is +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence level of 95%. Fieldwork took place between Aug. 28 and Aug. 30, 2023. Atomik Research is an independent, creative market research agency.