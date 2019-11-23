The Debate
Susan Sarandon Suffers A Concussion, Fractures Her Nose After 'a Little Slip'

US News

Susan Sarandon shared an Instagram post of her 'little slip' as she suffered a concussion and banged knee. She had to cancel an event for Senator Sanders.

Susan Sarandon

Actress Susan Sarandon shared an Instagram post on November 22, about how she had a 'little slip'. That little slip ended up resulting in a concussion, fractured nose and a banged-up knee for the actress.

Little slip leads to big consequences

The actress was scheduled to make an appearance in New Hampshire with Senator Bernie Sanders but decided not to in order to get some rest. In her Instagram post, Sarandon wrote the entire speech that she had planned to deliver at the event alongside senator Sanders. The actress showed the pictures of her injuries in her Instagram post. In the pictures, the actress can be seen with a large welt over her forehead and a severely bruised and blackened right eye. "So, looks like I won't be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow," Sarandon said.

Fellow celebrities like Donna Karan, Blocker's actress Geraldine Viswanathan and 30 Rock alum Judah Friedlander expressed their support to Sarandon through the comments section in her post. Even Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria commented.
The actress, who is very outspoken about her political views, had a very public quarrel with Debra Messing during the previous elections. The feud between the two has not been resolved yet even after Donald Trump took office.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sarandon has been a long supporter of Senator Sanders and even spoke out regularly on his behalf during the 2016 elections. She is very well known for her social and political activism and has even been appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 1999 and received the Action Against Hunger Award in 2006. Sarandon received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009 at the Stockholm International Film Festival and was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame in 2010.

