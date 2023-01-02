Suspect In Times Square New Year Machete Attack Wanted To Join Taliban: Reports

The 19-year-old suspect of the New Year’s Eve machete attack that took place on Saturday, has expressed in his diary that he wanted to join the Taliban in Afghanistan. Citing multiple New York City police sources, CNN reported that the martyr not only wanted to join the Taliban but he also wanted to “die as a martyr”. The suspect named Trevor Bickford is still under custody and remains under police guard at Bellevue Hospital where he is being treated after getting wounded in the shoulder by a gunshot.

The new year celebrations at the New York commercial hub, Times Square, turned into a nightmare after the attacker injured three NYPD officers. The New York Police Department made it clear that the three officers who were injured during the celebrations have been treated and discharged, following the attack. According to CNN, Bickford has not been officially charged yet and the US Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is still contemplating whether to charge the attacks under federal law or state law.

Bickford was eyeing to attack 'someone with a gun': Source

A source told The New York Post that Bickford told the authorities that he was looking for “someone with a gun”. The source also claimed that the machete suspect “found religion” after the death of his father due to a drug overdose in 2018 and later became radicalised. The New York Post reported that Bickford was already on the “FBI terrorism watch list” after his mother and aunt tipped the FBI off about his “extremist views”.

Bickford was carrying a handwritten diary in which he mentioned his desire to join the Taliban. According to the city police sources, he ventured into Times Square on Saturday and began swinging the weapon in front of the cops. The weapon is known as Gurkha, which is a type of machete. Following the attacks, Bickford was shot and wounded by a police officer, and the fate of the attacker still remains unclear.