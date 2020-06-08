Donald Trump's Visit To Maine Factory Leads To Company Tossing Swabs In Trash

As the United States President Donald Trump travelled to Maine to tour the Puritan Medical Products which is one of the only two major companies producing a special type of swab needed to ramp up coronavirus testing, the company reportedly said that the swabs manufactured in the background during his visit will ultimately be thrown in the trash. While speaking to an international media outlet, the company said that it will have to discard the swaps, however, they did not clear why the swaps will be scrapped.

The Puritan Medical Products reportedly described its manufacturing plans amid Trump’s visit as ‘limited’. It was noted that while the workers in the white lab coats, hairnets and plastic booties worked at machines making swabs, the President walked through the room without a mask and at one point even stopped to talk with some of the workers. The discarding of swabs also comes as public health officials in Maine and other states complained that a shortage of swabs has hampered their ability to massively scale up coronavirus testing.

According to an international media outlet, last month, nearly a third of Maine nursing homes did not have nasal swabs to collect specimens. The national shortages of swabs were also part of what severely hampered early coronavirus testing efforts. With travelling extensively in recent weeks to call attention to his administration’s effort to ramp up the production of the tools needed to combat the deadly virus, it was also noted that the US President has not been wearing a face mask even as the employees and company officials staged behind him do so.

Trump criticises Maine’s Dem governor

Meanwhile, during his visit, Trump laced into Maine’s Democratic governor for not moving quickly enough to reopen the state’s economy. He used his visit to lob jabs at Governor Janet Mills for not reopening business more quickly. As per reports, Trump had also compared Mills to a ‘dictator’ and said that she was preventing her state from reaping money from Maine’s busy summer tourist season.

The US President said, “She's going to destroy your state”. However, Mills responded by saying, “Yesterday, I asked the president to check his rhetoric at the door and to lead us with courage and compassion through this difficult time”. She added, “Sadly, but unsurprisingly, he continues to prove himself incapable of doing so”.

“What Maine people heard today was more of the same incendiary rhetoric and insults he uses to try to divide us and to stoke tension and fear. What Maine people heard today was largely devoid of fact and absent of reality. What Maine people saw today was a rambling, confusing, thinly veiled political rally, “ Mills said.

