Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen Faces Crowds Of Fans And Protesters On US Stopover | WATCH

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen arrived in New York on a stopover visit that has been termed as “provocation” by China. On her arrival, she was met with crowds of supporters as well as protesters, reported The Guardian. Tsai, who has started her ten days visit to diplomatic allies Guatemala and Belize, would be stopping twice in the US. However, there is no information about her itinerary and none of the events has been revealed to the media.

Meanwhile, videos that have surfaced on social media platforms show that she arrived at a New York hotel, waving at a crowd of supporters holding US and Taiwan flags. It is to be noted that Taiwan's President has aimed to show that her self-ruled island has allies as it faces a rising threat from China, during her visit to the United States and Central America.

Welcome Mr.President of Taiwan，Tsai Ing-Wen in the New York，the US. pic.twitter.com/uA8wdhycai — Maverick.Liwei (@maverick_liwei) March 29, 2023

Tsai arrives in US amid China's protests

Some of those who protested Taiwanese leader's visit to US gathered outside her hotel and raised pro-China slogans -- "there is only one China in the world”, “Taiwan independence has no way out, Taiwan independence is a dead end”, and “support China’s reunification and resolutely oppose Taiwan independence”, as per the Guardian reports. One of the Taiwanese supporters took a dig at those who were demonstrating against the President. He was holding a poster which said, "Taiwan is so awesome, even China can’t stop talking about us”. Further, another Taiwan supporter highlighted the "irony that the China supporters were allowed to protest in the US".

The area where both protestors and supporters gathered was surrounded by a heavy security detail and accompanied by Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the US, Hsiao Bi-Khim. Later, Taiwan President Tsai attended a dinner with Taiwanese living overseas. Tsai would be expected to deliver a speech at an event at the Hudson Institute think tank where she would be presented with a “global leadership award”. The two-day stopover would be her seventh visit to the US since becoming president.

Amid the debate on Taiwan's president's "Stopover or Visit", the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs not only criticised it but also rejected the characterisation. “The trip is not so much a ‘transit’, but an attempt to seek breakthroughs and propagate ‘Taiwan independence’,” said spokesperson Mao Ning. Further, he added, “The issue is not about China overreacting, but the US egregiously conniving at and supporting ‘Taiwan independence’ separatists.”