'Take Commonsense Steps': Biden Calls For Ban On Assault Weapons After Colorado Shooting

In the aftermath of the Colorado mass shooting, US President Joe Biden on March 23 called on lawmakers to impose a ban on assault weapons and close the existing loopholes in the background check system. While speaking from the White House, Biden said that he doesn’t need to wait a minute, let alone an hour, to take “commonsense steps” to save lives. He urged members of the House and Senate to act and added the US can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in the country once again.

"We can close the loopholes on our background check system, including the Charleston loophole. That's one of the best tools we have right now to prevent gun violence. The Senate should immediately pass, let me say it again, the United States Senate... should immediately pass the two House-passed bills to close loopholes in the background check system," Biden said. READ | Colorado baker sued for refusing gender transition cake

21-yr-old suspect in custody

Further, the US President said that he is not going to speculate on the motive behind the Colorado shooting because they do not have all the details. He also said that he received updates on the situation from the US Attorney General, FBI Director and Colorado Governor, and plans to speak with the Mayor of Boulder later in the day. Biden added that his heart goes out to survivors and the families of the victims of the Boulder shooting.

In a proclamation, Biden said that as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated, “I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 27, 2021”. READ | People in Colorado supermarket flee shooting scene

The US President directed that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all US embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that according to VOA, police has said that they have a 21-year-old suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, in custody. Alissa has been charged with 10 counts of murder in connection with the shooting at the Boulder grocery store Monday.

(Image: AP)

(With inputs from ANI)

