'Take Some Risks Off The Table': Jeff Bezos Says Prepare For Worst Amid Recession Threat

The fears of an economic recession are at an all-time high. While JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon talked about the “spooked stock market”, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared that there is a dip in demand for the electric car recently. Joining the list of billionaires sharing their concerns about a possible economic recession, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gave out some tips to individuals and small businesses on how to navigate the tough situation. On Saturday, Bezos sat down with CNN and talked about the probability of a recession.

When he was asked about whether he thinks that the world is heading toward a recession and what is his advice to small businesses, he decided to take a cautious stance on the question, sitting alongside his partner, Lauren Sanchez. Bezos said, “The economy is not looking great right now. Things are slowing down.” He added, “Probability says if we are not in the recession right now, we are likely to be in one soon.”

Advising people to hold on to their money, Bezos said that there was a need to “take some risks off the table.” He went on to add, “If you are planning to make a purchase, maybe slow down on that purchase a little bit.” He urged people to “keep some dry powder (referring to cash) in hand” and made it clear that people should try to reduce some risk in business and in life under the current circumstances.

'Maybe slow down': Bezos warns people to have a 'stash' on the side

While giving advice to individuals who might struggle in rough circumstances, Bezos said, “If you are an individual planning to buy a TV, maybe slow that down, keep that cash, and see what happens.” He also urged small businesses to delay the capital purchase and remarked, “Having some cash on hand, just a little bit of risk reduction could make a difference for that small business.”

When the Amazon founder was asked how long he thinks the rescission will last, Bezos quipped, “I don’t think even the most experienced economist knows how to answer that question", adding, “hope for the best but prepare for the worst.”

Bezos’ remarks come days after it was reported that Amazon laid off thousands of employees from their jobs. Amazon has joined the list of tech giants that conducted mass layoffs amid the economic crisis in recent times. Sharing his fears of an economic recession, last month, JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that a recession can potentially hit the US in “as little as six to nine months.”